RCMP Chop, Deliver, Stack Wood for Midway Woman

(Image provided by RCMP. Credit: Cst. Chris Hansen)

RCMP doesn’t just fight crime in the communities they serve; in at least in one community West of the Paulson Pass, sometimes they chop firewood.

Last week a Midway RCMP Officer decided to return to the home of a recent medical call to check on a woman’s well-being after her spouse was taken to hospital.

The elderly woman was found breaking up household furniture to burn in the woodstove for heating, and the officer travelled into the back country with reinforcements to chop, sort, split, deliver and stack wood for the local woman.