RCMP Identify Suspected Murder Victim

Investigators have disclosed the name of a Vallican man found dead in the Slocan Valley as their homicide investigation continues.

47 year old Aaron Graham was found on private property the morning of October 8th and anyone who may know something about the case to urged call the RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit or Crimestoppers as police continue to look for his killer.

RCMP are withholding further details feeling it could compromise the investigation.