RCMP officer trial kicks off at Nelson's Capitol Theatre

Day one of the manslaughter trial for Castlegar RCMP Officer Jason Tait provided an unusual twist: the venue.

On Monday morning, September 28th, Justice Catherine Murray began by urging the jury not to be fooled by the setting of Nelson’s Capitol Theatre, reminding spectators that the trial is not the set of a play but rather the most sombre of proceedings.

The switch in venues is to accommodate physical distancing measures.

The Jury of 13 is composed of eight men and five women after three of the initial 16 jury members were excused.

Justice Murray says one of the initial jury members is reportedly having COVID-19 symptoms and another works in a lab with someone who was exposed to the virus.

Crown's opening address walked the room through the events of January 29th, 2015 and how impaired driver complaints in Nelson lead to the death of Waylon Edey later that evening in the Castlegar area.

The crown also gave insight as to who the witnesses are, including at least one employee of the Independent Investigations Office, multiple police representatives, and at least two commercial truck drivers.

