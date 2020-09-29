iHeartRadio
Choose your station
12°C
Instagram

RCMP officer trial kicks off at Nelson's Capitol Theatre

capitol trial

Day one of the manslaughter trial for Castlegar RCMP Officer Jason Tait provided an unusual twist: the venue.

On Monday morning, September 28th, Justice Catherine Murray began by urging the jury not to be fooled by the setting of Nelson’s Capitol Theatre, reminding spectators that the trial is not the set of a play but rather the most sombre of proceedings.

The switch in venues is to accommodate physical distancing measures.

The Jury of 13 is composed of eight men and five women after three of the initial 16 jury members were excused.

Justice Murray says one of the initial jury members is reportedly having COVID-19 symptoms and another works in a lab with someone who was exposed to the virus.

Crown's opening address walked the room through the events of January 29th, 2015 and how impaired driver complaints in Nelson lead to the death of Waylon Edey later that evening in the Castlegar area.

The crown also gave insight as to who the witnesses are, including at least one employee of the Independent Investigations Office, multiple police representatives, and at least two commercial truck drivers.

The EZ Rock Newsroom will have more to come as the story progresses.

  • rdkb_logo_0

    RDKB wins a 2020 Sustainable Communities Award

    The RDKB's Frances Maika says from the very beginning the project was a clear win for everybody, looking at ways to create a network for electric vehicles to charge themselves as people travel around the region; she expected to hear positive feedback regarding the initiative and is very happy with the response they’re getting so far.
  • cma

    Central Mountain Air CEO addresses service to Castlegar

    He says the facility has plexiglass and other measures in place to help enforce physical distancing, adding Central Mountain Air themselves offer a health questionnaire upon check-in, a safety care bag with masks, wipes and even gloves if needed; temperature checks are also available on the Vancouver-side of the journey.
  • Creston Community Park Rotary Club Donation

    Creston Valley Rotary Club helps fund outdoor community park

    The RDCK says this should fund the finals steps of construction for the project, specifically the installation of new amenities overlooking the new Creston Community Park, the complex and the Creston Valley.