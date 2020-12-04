RCMP Seize Weapons, Vehicle, Drugs and more From Robson home

A search warrant executed on a Robson home Tuesday saw three individuals brought into custody.

Castlegar RCMP seized substances believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine, plus over $2500, a prohibited weapon, a fire arm, a vehicle and more.

A 31 year-old woman and 27 year-old man from Robson, as well as a 31 year-old Castlegar man face potential drug and weapon related charges.

They were all released on conditions to appear at a Februrary court case.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Castlegar RCMP Detachment.