RCMP Seize Weapons, Vehicle, Drugs and more From Robson home
A search warrant executed on a Robson home Tuesday saw three individuals brought into custody.
Castlegar RCMP seized substances believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine, plus over $2500, a prohibited weapon, a fire arm, a vehicle and more.
A 31 year-old woman and 27 year-old man from Robson, as well as a 31 year-old Castlegar man face potential drug and weapon related charges.
They were all released on conditions to appear at a Februrary court case.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Castlegar RCMP Detachment.