RCMP talks distracted driving, vehicle incidents in Trail, Warfield

A 42-year old Manitoba Man was transported to hospital as a precautionary measure last Tuesday, November 27th, after crashing his truck through a fence into an empty parking lot.

Trail RCMP Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says the driver is suspected to have been choking on coffee and possibly lost consciousness, but may have been suffering from a simultaneous medical incident at the time.

The incident occurred on Victoria Street near Pine Avenue in Trail and no tickets were issued.

A Trail man in his 20's wasn't so lucky that same evening after his pick-up truck veered onto the road's meridian on Schofield Highway near Warfield’s Wellington Avenue, sliding along the structure for about 50-metres before coming to a halt.

He was fined for driving without due care as he was believed to have been reaching for a drink at the time.

Sergeant Wicentowich says taking your attention off the road and hitting anything, barricade or another vehicle, is dangerous and the driver in this instance was ticketed as a deterrent.

He says speeding, impaired driving and distracted driving are three of the leading causes of fatalities on BC roads and something police are always monitoring for.