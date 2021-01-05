RDCK Chair Addresses Adoption of Anti-Racism Policy

Not too long before the New Year was rung in, the Regional District of Central Kootenay board adopted an Anti-Racial Discrimination and Anti-Racism Policy.

Chair Aimee Watson says part of developing processes is being clear about the board's stance and while the world is proving these statements aren't inherent, they're surely essential.

She says influences that brought the declaration to the table include the work of Black Lives Matter, and knowing that racism is a lot more apparent than we might counter on a regular basis in our small remote communities, adding the topic came to the forefront of discussion because of the people in our communities that the board represents.

Watson says when school districts started making statements setting clear anti-racism foundations it felt important as community leaders that the board follow suit.

Watson says BC signing onto the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples also set the board's trajectory, adding local government processes are generally determined by the province.

She adds while we’re all living amid challenging times and uncharted territories, and while stress levels are high, at the end of the day it’s our neighbours and our connections to each other that are pivotal in getting through all of this, stating we need to find ways to hear each other without discriminating.