RDCK completes Housing Needs Assessment, moves to public engagement

The Regional District of Central Kootenay's Regional Housing Needs Assessment is wrapped-up and now it's time to go to the public.

Planner Dana Hawkins says assessment results backed up feedback they’re already hearing, adding it’s clear that housing issues are widely experienced, not just for populations typically considered vulnerable but even your friend or neighbour.

She says the needs assessment maps out exactly what is happening and who it is happening to, with the next step focusing on how to address this.

Dana says determining how to meet housing needs is up to local governments and their partners, for example determining where to go and which form or density it should take; this assessment is a tool to help direct that next step.

You can register online for two Community Webinars being held to have these conversations.

The first is today, Thursday 24th from 2:30PM to 4PM and the other is next Monday, September 28th from 6PM to 7:30PM.

