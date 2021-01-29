RDCK Composting Program on Track for 2021 Launch

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is nearing the end of a roughly five-year journey to launch a robust organics waste diversion program.

The RDCK is on track to launch the program this year following consultation with the public and professionals to meet provincial targets for waste reduction, lowering greenhouse gas emissions and preserving landfill space.

Detailed designs are being finalized for two large scale composting facilities at Salmo's Central landfill and the Creston landfill; Grohman Narrows and Ootischenia transfer stations are also being upgraded to accept municipal curbside organics collection.

General Manager of Environmental Services Uli Wolf says municipal curbside collection is the nucleus for the program and discussions will continue with business sectors through 2021, with considerations including collection fees, schedules, service providers and available spaces for bins.

Wolf says this year's focus is construction; they hope to start operations at the proposed Creston facility late this year with operations in Salmo set for Spring 2022.

The Salmo Facility is also set to support the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary's curbside collection as part of a cross-regional composting partnership.

Wolf adds that the pandemic saw planners drawn in multiple directions during preparation for the project, and says it partially impacted the team’s communication with the general public and outside world.