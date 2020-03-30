RDCK conducts Housing Needs Survey

The Regional District of Central Kootenay wants to hear from you and your neighbour on regional housing needs.

A Community Survey is here with a feedback deadline set for March 31st.

This is Phase 1 in developing a regional action plan for implementation.

Planning Manager Nelson Wight says they've already received some feedback but more input helps validate what they're hearing:

Wight says it takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete the survey; next steps are to compile responses with the other data being worked on, and then present their report in the Summer before starting implementation.

He says so far they're hearing that those most in need financially are the ones being squeezed the most, adding an aging population can generally afford large properties but not smaller units closer to services.

The RDCK is one of eight Regional Districts in BC to receive funding to do this work.

There’s still time to give your input; the online survey can be found at RDCK.CA/Housing.