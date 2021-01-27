RDCK Facilities Not to Extend Beyond Regular Operating Season

The Regional District of Central Kootenay Board of Directors has approved this year's operating season for RDCK facilities not being extended beyond regular operations.

General Manager of Community Services Joe Chirico says facilities and services are facing the one same obstacle: a decrease in revenue.

He says whether it’s a decrease in user rental fees or admission into facilities, the Regional District is needing to manage their services and budget very carefully moving forward.

He adds one concern for the board is any dramatic changes to taxation; the other is ensuring services have the resources needed to return to normal in the Fall if permitted.

Chirico says any decisions to limit or close services are not taken lightly.

He says every single person working in Parks and Recreation right now is dedicated to ensuring that services and facilities can open back up when we can all be inside again without provincial health orders or restrictions.

Chirico calls the decision to close Nelson's Civic Centre this Friday a staff recommendation to control costs, and a political decision that he hasn't received any direction to reverse.

Castlegar's Pioneer Arena closed January 18th.

A group opposed to Friday's closure of the Nelson Civic Centre Arena want the RDCK to at least hold off until after the Province assesses recreation restriction in early February.

Bill McDonnell understands the monetary reasons behind the decision but feels it's more important to provide pandemic relief for users and volunteers.