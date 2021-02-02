RDCK Grant Application Aims to Fix Creston Room Ramp

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is hoping to knock a long awaited item off their to-do list with a recent BC Infrastructure Program grant application.

The Complex's Creston Room ramp, also acting as the junior hockey team's dressing room roof, was constructed in 1995 but has slowly deteriorated and cracked; now water has penetrated the surface and caused corrosion.

General Manager of Community Services Joe Chirico says the ramp has been closed number of years and the Regional District applied for grant funding last year, but was unsuccessful.

He adds the RDCK believes this is now a high priority item and so the grant application has been renewed.

He says the project is expected to utilize the full maximum $331,000 in available grant funding.