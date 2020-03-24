RDCK implements temporary Waste Facility measures

The Regional District of Central kootenay is implementing temporary restrictive measures at recycling and waste facilities to help ensure a healthy and safe environment in these times.

The RDCK says don't visit facilities if you're unwell, but also consider how essential a trip is beforehand and only drop-off waste that can attract pests or go bad.

Once arriving at an RDCK waste or recycling facility you'll no longer be able to make a payment, excluding in Edgewood and Burton.

Resident loads will now be limited to household trash only, bulky items will not be accepted, and customers can only drop off one-pick-up truck load or equivalent per week.

Staff will be practicing social distancing.

All re-use facilities, commonly called "free stores" are reportedly closed.

