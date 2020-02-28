RDCK releases State of Climate Action report

If you want to know how the Regional District of Central Kootenay is reaching their climate action goals, there's a report for that now.

The State of Climate Action in the RDCK report is an initiative of the Community Sustainability Living Advisory Committee providing an overview of progress and actions the RDCK is taking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Sustainability Planner Paris Marshall Smith says the board declared a Climate Imperative last April: A call for action as staff to started to figure out how to most effectively bring a climate action lens into their operations.

She adds the first task was understanding across all departments how they're achieving climate action goals.

Smith says the report addresses both operational and embodied carbon, having incorporated a high-performance lens into a new building bylaw being amended, and a better building policy, looking at how to meet both performance and construction indicators.

The report is split between Risk Reduction and Climate Resilient Communities, covering water supply, land use, mobility and much more.

In addition to providing oversight on RDCK climate actions, the report also offers suggestions for residents to take action on their own.

Find the full report at RDCK.ca/Sustainability