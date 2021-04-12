RDCK Reviews Campbell Field Survey Results

Survey results are now available online as the Regional District of Central Kootenay continues planning-work for potential recreational developments at Playmor Junction's Campbell Field.

General Manager of Community Services Joe Chirico says roughly 1200 survey responses show the community clearly wants more event space; now the Regional District is working to narrow that down.

He explains that with both a high school and elementary school in close proximity the intersection in question sees a lot of passing motorists, adding the survey results suggest that the community wants more event space, but also a number of different amenities.

Some leading suggestions from the survey results include performance venues, cross country skiing, family gatherings, cycling and nature appreciation.

Campbell Field was gifted to the RDCK in 2016 by the South Slocan Sports Association but now they're re-imagining what the space could represent; historically it’s been used for sports like softball but also as a meeting and gathering place.

A concept plan will be developed later this Spring to showcase potential amenities, but more community feedback is encouraged in the meantime.