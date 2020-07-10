iHeartRadio
RDCK switches to new emergency alerting system

RDCK_logo

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is switching to a new emergency alerting system.

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary residents are no stranger to the Voyent Alert! system: Providing free emergency notifications via a mobile application, text message, voice call or email

Now the RDCK is officially hopping on board that same service.

Each emergency notification provides a personalized map, distance and direction from an incident, important safety information and any next steps that are needed.

Residents, businesses and visitors can get these alerts during critical events such as wildfires, flooding, and other emergency situations.

RDCK Communications Coordinator Dan Elliot says this new system simply works better than the last: It uses GPS to notify impacted areas and share warnings that are more relevant to your location.

He adds other forms of getting information to people such as website updates and hand delivered notices will still continue despite this switch.

Voyent Alert! Officially goes into effect for RDCK residents on July 21st.

You can register by clicking the emergency alerts link at rdck.ca

