RDCK wins a 2020 Sustainable Communities Award

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is just one of 11 winners across Canada to be chosen by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities for outstanding efforts in one of nine categories including asset management, climate change, energy, neighbourhoods, transportation, waste and more.

The RDCK takes the win in the Visionary Award category for their Accelerate Kootenays project in partnership with the RDKB, RDEK and Columbia Basin Trust.

The awards honour Canada's most innovative environmental initiatives, with Accelerate Kootenays being Canada's first community-driven, collaborative strategy to building a clean transportation network.

General Manager of Development and Community Sustainability Services Sangita Sudan says a lot of consideration went into the project, for example in the very early stages the technology being promoted for the charging stations were based out of California which raised questions around winter survivability; in the end they switched to sourcing from Quebec.

Sudan adds the intention was to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector, adding she’s heard that our area has the highest amount of transportation emissions in BC.

Winners will each deliver a live Ted Talk-style presentation on their projects at an upcoming conference.

Sudan says the project leader will be presenting on behalf of the RDCK, who is receiving coaching and support in preparation of the big day.

She says the conference will be recorded and made more broadly available for viewing after the event, which runs October 20th to 22nd.

Stay tuned to the EZ Rock Newsroom to hear the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s side of the story over the next few days.