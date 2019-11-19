RDCK working to develop a Community Heritage Register

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is seeking the public assistance in developing a Community Heritage Register.

The Register would formally acknowledge places of cultural significance across the region.

Heritage Consultant Elana Zysblat says it's a standard tool that local governments can use to formally identify and acknowledge the heritage places that matter to the community, and the RDCK doesn't have one.

This project is thanks to a Heritage Museums and Archives grant from the Columbia Basin Trust.

There is an online survey available, and physical-surveys available for pick-up at your local library or Regional District office.

The deadline for feedback is the end of December