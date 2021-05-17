RDKB Addresses Freshet Season, Predicts Downward Trend for Streams

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is expecting a downward trend for river-levels after the region saw a particularly dry April.

Emergency Program Coordinator Carlene Pires says overall freshet season is looking really good this year with snowpack for the West Kootenays and Boundary regions at 91% of normal, and our local streams seeing between one and two-year-return levels.

She adds the provincial snowpack typically peaks mid-April and significant additional accumulation is not expected.

Pires says the emergency management program continues to monitor the situation but it’s always important residents are educating themselves and ensuring they're prepared; you can sign-up for emergency notifications from the RDKB by clicking here.

Additionally the Province's flood preparedness guide can be found at preparedBC.ca.

An instance late April in Christina Lake saw three properties evacuated, but Pires confirms a beaver dam was the cause - not weather.