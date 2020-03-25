RDKB begins freshet preperations, urges community to follow suit

Preparation is a shared responsibility, and The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is getting the ball rolling ahead of freshet.

In this month’s bulletin The RDKB says the Boundary snowpack is at 134% of normal and the West Kootenay is at 121%.

Interim Manager of Emergency Programs Mark Stephens says these numbers are fairly similar to 2018’s digits for the beginning of March but 2018 saw doubling of the snowpack March through May, so a lot depends on what the weather holds for us moving forwards.

You're urged to ensure drains and culverts are clear for running water, develop an emergency plan, put together a grab-and-go bag, and help ensure the community goes without avoidable problems.

He adds those in higher flood-hazard areas can raise everything off the ground in their basements.

Register for emergency evacuation alerts at emergency.RDKB.com and download the Voyent Alert app on your phone.

The Emergency Operations Centre activated at level one earlier this month for freshet preparation before raising to level two, in response to the covid-19 pandemic.