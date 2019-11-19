RDKB families get serious about consumptive plastics

In September the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary unanimously supported a submission to Clean B-C's Plastics Action Plan Policy, and for one Director, October was time to lead by example.

The family of Area D Director and Boundary resident Roly Russell spent the entire month collecting all their consumptive plastics, to be weighed, sorted, and recorded.

The Thiessen family was also involved and collected over 29-hundred grams of plastic.

Russell says it was a valuable experience.

He said it was great how the kids strategized around cutting down on volume, and there's opportunities there. One example was the kids using refillable milk jugs, where they'd go to Jerseyland fill them up and eliminate waste.

Russell says they had a total of over 41-hundred grams of plastic, over 3-thousand of which was recycled, and 11-hundred grams of landfill waste.

