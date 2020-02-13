iHeartRadio
RDKB Interim Emergency Manager addresses snowpack bulletin

No need to start preparing for a flood just yet.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says this year's snowpack levels are currently similar to the flood year of 2018.

But RDKB Interim Emergency Manager Mark Stevens says the snowpack is just one factor of three that leads to flooding, as temperature and additional rain or snow throughout the rest of winter and spring also has an impact.

Stevens adds it's a good idea for residents to clear drains and culverts near their homes in the meantime.

The RDKB will be doing more readings in in about a month.

Current information is available on the RDKB website and they have an app called Voyent Alert in case of emergencies.

