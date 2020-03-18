RDKB limits face-to-face services, closes rec facilities

The RDKB is one of the latest to close rec-facilities and limit office access amid COVID-19 concerns.

That announcement came out yesterday and also includes the Charles Bailey Theatre, Trail Gymnastics Club, and VISAC Gallery.

Face-to-face counter services offered at the Trail and Grand Forks RDKB offices are being suspended, as well as public access to RDKB fire stations.

RDKB landfills will remain open but staff shortages mean a switch in operations schedules.

Read more at RDKB.com and register for emergency alerts at emergency.RDKB.com

The City of Grand Forks says although public reception areas at the Public Works Yard and downtown Fire Hall are closed, staff are still available to assist via telephone.

The Fire Department will continue to respond to emergency calls although weekly practices are being put-off.

Front counter service continues at City Hall but those believed to have a need to self-isolate should phone-in instead.

The City also says the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary's Emergency Operations Centre is being upgraded to level two to allow for monitoring and responding; it was already activated at level one in preparation for freshet.