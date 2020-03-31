RDKB parks close, EcoSociety markets set-back, more Pandemic updates

Here's another round up of recent responses to the pandemic.

A new provincial order for community and farmers markets to only allow food vendors is affecting the West Kootenay EcoSociety.

This as Gardenfest, both MarketFest events, and other farmers markets are being postponed.

The EcoSociety says the province has declared farmers' markets an essential service so the situation will be monitored.

You may have noticed Trail's Victoria Street Bridge is looking extra colorful recently.

That's because it's pink and red colors are lighting up every night until the Pandemic is over to express gratitude to our frontline workers during these times.

Car Parades are set for later this week in Castlegar and Trail to stay positive while individuals stay physically distanced.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary closed down outdoor facilities and parks late last week.

The RDKB says the closures aren't taken lightly, and updates will continue regularly.

The City of Trail has also closed Sani Dumps, located at the RV Park, until further notice.