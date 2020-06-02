RDKB reassesses evacuation orders following river peak

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says the river-level peak is over for now, and evacuation orders are being reassessed.

156 orders are currently in place affecting about 300 residents, and The Emergency Operations Centre is reviewing them to try to get people back in their homes.

Overall there are about 1000 properties in the Boundary region on evacuation alert impacting about 2000 people.

This comes as the Boundary's Kettle River crested overnight Monday and the forecast looks positive for now: Dry conditions this week should see stabilized river levels until rainfall comes this weekend.

The region's Flood Warning is still in place and all creeks and rivers are being monitored, with flood damage assessments currently underway.

Pending weather and river forecasts will see the phased demobilization of temporary flood protection, like Tiger dams, this week.

The RDKB’s EOC is reviewing each phase along with forecasts to ensure the right decisions are made based on keeping residents safe, and keeping infrastructure out of harm’s way.

Read more at emergency.rdkb.com