RDKB receives funding for flood and geohazard risk assessment

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has been approved for just under $150,000 in provincial funding to support a Boundary region flood and geohazard risk assessment.

Watershed Planner Kristina Anderson says the $163,000 project should be finished by June 2021.

She adds regional municipalities found funding to update their floodplain mapping last year and for the most part are in the process of doing so now; this funding allows rural areas to do that same work.

Anderson says this is the first step in securing funding to update flood maps and plan flood mitigation for rural areas, adding this enhances the resilience of the RDKB and allows it to be proactive in it’s actions and emergency response moving forwards.

The assessment wills incorporate information about affected communities, the economy, infrastructure, land-use, climate change, environment and culture.

The RDKB is also one of 24 local governments and First Nations communities to receive $3.46 million through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

The findings, maps and reports will be presented to the community during the project's final phase.