RDKB recieves Liquid Waste Management Plan approval

An approval letter to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is key to upgrading a sewage treatment plant.

The RDKB says the province approved their Liquid Waste management Plan, including major upgrades planned for the Columbia Pollution Control Centre servicing Trail, Rossland, Warfield and more.

Having an approved plan is considered a critical step towards being successful when applying for infrastructure grants.

On February 26th the RDKB applied for a 46-million dollar grant to upgrade the CPCC to secondary sewage treatment which would significantly improve the quality of wastewater discharge.

