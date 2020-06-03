RDKB rescinds evacuation orders, RDCK removes evacuation alerts

(Photo taken by Red Dragon Consulting for the RDKB: Continued risk of erosion for rural Grand Forks properties)

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says 127 evacuation orders in the Grand Forks area are being rescinded to evacuation alerts, with seven properties in Manly Meadows and six in Johnson Flats staying the same for now.

Threats of flooding have diminished throughout the Boundary for the time being with dry conditions forecasted for this week, which should see stabilized river levels, at least until rain arrives this weekend.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay says the region-wide evacuation alert is mostly removed, and the BC River Forecast Centre has downgraded the region from flood watch to high streamflow advisory for some areas.

Evacuation alerts are still in place for Crawford Creek, Duhamel Creek, Broadwater Road, Salmo, Ymir, and the Slocan River drainage region.

There are some temporary road closures due to flood damage, and the RDCK continues to assess other flood damage around the region.

Read more at emergency.rdkb.com and the emergency information tab at rdck.ca