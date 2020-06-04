RDKB rescinds remaining Grand Forks-area evacuation orders

(Image submitted by RDKB)

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says the remaining Grand Forks-area evacuation orders are being rescinded.

1136 properties are still on evacuation alert for the time being affecting about 2200 people Boundary-wide.

A full list of properties and a map can be found at emergency.rdkb.com

Creeks and rivers are still being monitored, and the Emergency Operations Centre remains activated at level 3 to be prepared.