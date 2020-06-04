RDKB says EOC cautiously optimistic, volunteers sandbag Johnson Flats

(Photo taken by Red Dragon Consulting for the RDKB: Flood protection works to stay in place this week until the RDKB and the City of Grand Forks EOC team have more confidence in amount of rain forecast for the upcoming weekend. Residents asked to keep sandbags in place)

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says 127 properties will remain on evacuation alert, and 13 properties around Grand Forks will stay on evacuation order, until at least today when weekend weather forecasts are clearer.

The RDKB says they're cautiously optimistic but prepared for possible rain, as the current forecast sees unsettled weather with a chance of occasional showers.

If weather and river levels allow, crews will start demobilizing flood protection, prioritizing business-fronts starting June 8th.

River Valley Community Church Pastor Gabe Warriner has been dedicated to community sandbagging efforts year after year during the Grand Forks flood season; this past weekend was another shining example.

Warriner says between 10,000 and 20,000 sandbags plus 20 to 30 volunteers helped save an area of a residential neighbourhood in Johnson Flats all through Sunday by building their own berm.

He was contacted by a resident regarding a breach where water had come over the bank back in 2018, adding equipment was already on scene but the ground was too soft to actually use it.

He says he was up until 11:30PM stacking sandbags higher and higher as the water continued to rise, and he was both surprised and amazed that the structure held as he watched huge logs float downstream.

Warriner says they had 3000 sandbags before Friday's flood forecast, but volunteers picked up the pace around 7PM that evening and saw about 30,000 sandbags over the course of the weekend.

He says he cares a great deal about the community and people of Grand Forks, and has come to meet more and more residents through this work over the years.