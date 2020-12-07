RDKB to Implement BC Energy Step Code, Holds Information Session

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is implementing the BC Energy Step Code for new homes and buildings on January 1st.

The RDKB had proposed three implementation options; mandating compliance with the lower Step Code steps, making compliance voluntary or do nothing and wait for the province to adopt the Step Code in 2022.

Senior Energy Specialist Freya Phillips says the RDKB landed on voluntary compliance after hearing from the community, meaning builders and homeowners submitting or applying for a building permit starting January 1st will be given a choice between following the province's step code performance pathway or go through existing building code energy requirements

Phillips says it's important the community is properly informed; she says they’ve been working with Fortis BC to develop the Build Energy Smart Program, looking at how to support the building industry by providing training and ensuring workers are aware of various resources.

The RDKB is holding a Step Code virtual information session this Thursday to review the RDKB Building bylaw, and help you navigate the province’s step code.

The EZ Rock Newsroom will have more on this program including comment from Fortis in the coming days.