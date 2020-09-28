RDKB wins a 2020 Sustainable Communities Award

It wasn't just the Regional District of Central Kootenay winning a Visionary Award for Accelerate Kootenays; the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is also a recipient.

The awards honour Canada's most innovative environmental initiatives, with Accelerate Kootenays being Canada's first community-driven, collaborative strategy to building a clean transportation network.

The RDKB's Frances Maika says from the very beginning the project was a clear win for everybody, looking at ways to create a network for electric vehicles to charge themselves as people travel around the region; she expected to hear positive feedback regarding the initiative and is very happy with the response they’re getting so far.

Maika says it's a team effort between the RDKB, RDCK and RDEK, adding the RDKB is lucky to have a board of directors so willing take the lead on environmental initiatives like Accelerate Kootenays and the Organics Composting program.

She says they’ve also piloted electric vehicles for themselves and have purchased two more with the goal to transition to a zero emission-fleet.

The RDKB's Community Energy Association Representative will be making a virtual TED-TALK style presentation on the project at the Canadian Municipalities Sustainable Communities conference that runs October 20th to October 22nd.