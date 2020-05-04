REN Energy addresses impending Fruitvale facility, Fortis' involvement

REN Energy International Corporation is in the driver's seat for an innovative Renewable Natural Gas facility based near Fruitvale.

By using wood waste the facility will produce three times the amount of RNG that all of BC does in just it’s first year, making it the largest production in North America and possibly the world.

The project is almost three years in the making in collaboration with Fortis BC, who has been purchasing RNG for about 10 years now through agricultural sources.

REN President Phillip Viggiani says it hasn’t been done quite like this however; when the product is pumped into the Fortis pipe in Fruitvale and processed, there is no difference chemically between the two molecules.

Viggiani says this will stimulate the local economy and job market, with about 25 direct jobs expected through construction and ongoing operations, plus about 60 indirect jobs.

He adds the use of wood waste is also environmentally impactful as forestry companies can get rid of theirs in way that benefits the environment.

It also assists the forestry industry in cleaning up brush residuals thereby assisting in wildfire mitigation.

For every cubic foot of RNG input, it takes away a cubic foot of fossil fuel gas that goes to the atmosphere.

While the pandemic makes construction a bit of moving target, they're hoping to start the 16 to 18 months’ worth of construction by the Fall.