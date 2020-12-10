Renewable Energy Plan Goes to Local Governments, Kaslo First to Adopt

The West Kootenay EcoSociety is entering a new chapter as the West Kootenay 100% Renewable Energy Plan is hitting city councils across the region.

Nine local governments have been working for almost two years on how to be 100% renewable by the year 2050, and with the plan complete local governments can now adopt it and begin work on implementation.

The plan primarily focuses on transportation, heating and cooling buildings, electricity and waste management with a regional approach and specific actions to each participating local government.

Executive Director Montana Burgess says the Village of Kaslo was the first municipality to adopt the plan on Tuesday, with the Village of Warfield expected to have their discussion next week and the City of Castlegar set for later this month.

She says The Society’s next step is making sure they’re present for all of those big moments and ensuring all of their supporters are kept in the loop; they’re also taking time to celebrate this milestone.

Burgess says changes need to made systematically and shouldn't fall on any individual, but she expects transportation to be both a challenge and great opportunity when investing and finding solutions as a community in the goal for 100% renewable energy.

Over 10,000 people and 115 businesses across the region have shown their support for the transition.