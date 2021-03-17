Reo's Video Managing Curator Addresses Re-Opening, Transition Period

(Image provided by The Civic Theatre: Cole Johnston in Theatre Lobby)

Two weeks really can feel like a year in pandemic times; for Reo's Video in Nelson two weeks really was a year after being forced to close their doors March 17th 2020.

The Former Owner contacted The Civic Theatre when that initial closure was extended indefinitely and now Reo's is re-opening their library in a new space today, March 17th 2021.

Now-Managing Curator Cole Johnston says he hopes his move can set a precedent for other struggling businesses, adding he thinks he’s stumbled upon a brilliant idea in terms of how certain organizations can benefit others; he hopes other businesses can take a page from this playbook.

Johnston believes his move was less risky and more a match made in heaven, mostly because of Reo’s long 35-year history of community support, plus now that they’re under The Theatre’s umbrella they’re also non-profit, which Johnstone expects will add to both their flexibility and viability.

He adds it's been difficult being away from his customer base for so long after a much longer closure than initially expected.

The new Hall Street location has a pandemic plan already put together and everything will be sanitized as it goes in and out of the store.