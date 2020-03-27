Respiratory outbreak, not COVID-19, listed at New Denver facility

Another respiratory outbreak has been announced at a long-term care facility from Interior Health, but fear not, it's not COVID-19.

Interior Health says outbreaks at IH long-term care homes are due to many different seasonal respiratory viruses typical for this time of year.

No listed outbreaks are connected to COVID-19, although COVID-testing is included in all testing for respiratory illnesses.

New Denver's Slocan Community Health Centre is the latest to hit the list, joining the likes of Poplar Ridge Pavilion in Trail and Talerico Place in Castlegar.

The Province has already banned non-essential visits to facilities.

BC's Provincial Health Officer confirmed on March 26th there are no new COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term-care facilities.