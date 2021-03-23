Richardson Receives Verdict in Nelson Provincial Court

With submissions out of the way, the judge had his verdict ready Monday morning as Harry Richardson continues to represent himself in Nelson Provincial Court.

Richardson faces five related charges: two accounts of attempted murder, one for unlawfully discharging a firearm, and others for careless use or storage of a firearm and being in a dwelling-house without lawful excuse.

The Honourable Phillip Seagram finds Richardson not guilty in both counts of attempted murder, but guilty for one lesser and included offence of attempt to cause bodily harm; he's also found guilty of the remaining three charges.

Richardson is accused of firing at least 22 shots out of a rural Argenta residence between October 10th and 11th of 2019 during a standoff with police.

One officer was shot in his hand and arm during the incident while no shots were fired by police.

The 11 day trial has seen 36 witnesses while Richardson has presented no evidence and few questions.

The accused is given until this afternoon to decide whether he wishes to enter a plea on behalf of a mental health disorder.