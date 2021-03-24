Richardson Trial Continues Following Verdict

The verdict may not be the end of the trial for the man accused of shooting at police during an October 2019 stand-off in Argenta.

Harry Richardson continues to represent himself in Nelson Provincial Court after being found guilty on four counts on Monday.

The accused tells the Honourable Phillip Seagram he does intend on pursuing no criminal responsibility on account of a mental disorder, with one witness in mind ahead of a hearing.

Richardson was found not guilty on two counts of attempted murder, but convicted on break-in, weapons offenses and causing bodily harm.