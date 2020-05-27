Rock Fest Owner works to bring drive-in movie theatre to Grand Forks

(Image credit: Facebook/Chuck Varabioff)

With the cancellation of Canada Rock Fest this year, Owner and Organizer Chuck Varabioff aims to have drive-in movies available with a 40 foot inflatable screen where the campground would normally go on 68th Avenue in Grand Forks.

Varabioff says the City didn't find his current temporary use permit appropriate for this new use, but they're now working to re-word and extended that permit.

He says for the most part the community is excited, and it’ll be nice to still do something with their open space especially as they’ve gotten so used to entertaining people around this time of year.

Varabioff recently announced that Universal, Sony, and Warner Bros are letting him show their movies and he's aiming to show new releases, adding that if he’s reading into this properly new releases from late 2019 and early 2020 could be options.

He hopes to have the drive-in theatre up and running for early Summer.