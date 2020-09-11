Rossland builder hopes to boost senior housing availability

A Rossland resident who sees a need for more senior housing availability is taking matters into his own hands.

The local builder and developer has a building plan and rendering ready for a 40-apartment senior housing complex with underground parking, an elevator, a small gym and more.

Cezary Ksiazek says there's a lot of talk about affordable housing in Rossland when a lot of seniors already want to sell their homes and move into condos, making more homes available for young families.

Ksiazek says a large group of retirees support his idea because it’s their only chance to sell their homes and move somewhere where they don’t have to deal with home maintenance.

He says the approximately $12 million project would be proposed for Thompson Avenue and he's ready to hand over everything to the city for a proposed zoning amendment.

Ksiazek is considering using modular construction to save time and costs; the plan is to begin work next Summer and finish by the new year.

He and his family moved to Rossland 20 years ago after his work with a large construction company in New Jersey; here he obtained a building licence and began building duplexes and single-family homes around the Kootenays.

Ksiazek says when planning a construction project, first ask yourself “what is most needed?” and “what do people want?”.