Rossland city council approves Cannabis Retail Store licence

Rossland city council recently took another swing at a Cannabis Retail Store licence application set for 2185 Columbia Ave.

Mayor Kathy Moore says the previous time this item was discussed, it was tabled, as three councillors voted in favor and three turned it down suggesting the community doesn’t want another cannabis retail store.

The city then reached out for more public feedback and most responses spoke in favor of the application.

Mayor Moore says a stalemate is never something council wants see which is why it’s normal to have an odd number of votes, but being down one councillor puts them in interesting situation.

The City did end up giving the green light but the applicants will still need provincial approval.

Over 430 responses from the community were provided prior to the decision.