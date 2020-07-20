Rossland city council approves Sculpture Symposium event

Rossland city council is allowing the Rossland Council for Arts and Culture to hold a Sculpture Symposium event.

Mayor Kathy Moore says the group had previously approached about the event and were approved to go forwards, but the pandemic put it on hold.

She says the group returned last week with their request for 3 sculptures to be put out on Centinel Trail; a pedestrian walkway that could benefit from some additional scenery.

Mayor Moore adds some people however would prefer the trail feature a nature experience for travellers instead of art pieces.

The September-2020 event will feature 2 Rossland carvers and a Powell River artist working on their pieces outside.

The City is supportive but is limiting their contribution amount to just $1000 so the group will have to do some fundraising for installation.