Rossland city council discusses Economic Development Taskforce

The City of Rossland is re-establishing an Economic Development Taskforce in an aim to attract exciting new permanent residents.

A similar initiative was a part of the original Sustainability Commission from 2009 through 2010 but Mayor Kathy Moore says it wasn't pursued as it could have been at the time and disbanded.

The group looked at nomadic entrepreneurs, people who don’t necessarily need a downtown office but can work from home or a co-working space, people that come to our area for the lifestyle, recreation and having a great place to raise children.

She adds there's a lot of competition for interior communities attracting folks from larger more expensive city-centres.

Moore says this group won’t be limited to nomadic entrepreneurs or small tech companies; once the group is constituted she says they can set their own direction.

The Taskforce is currently set for a $2500 budget for 2021 and Moore says the internet being stronger these days is one reason she considers this a good idea.

The City of Rossland also has an ongoing by-election to fill a vacant council seat.

Terry Miller and Fletcher Quince are the candidates; they were also on the ballot for a planned vote on April 4th, postponed after the pandemic hit.

The winner will replace Scott Forsyth who resigned last December.

Voting day is November 28th.