Rossland City Council Hears Overdose Crisis Request

The Mayor of Rossland says council was captivated by Moms Stop the Harm presenters at their last Regular Meeting.

Community members banding together to discuss the opioid crisis requested that council write to the Federal Government declaring the overdose crisis a national public health emergency.

Another request to the Fed's seeks to decriminalize illicit drugs to ensure safe supplies of pharmaceutical alternatives to toxic street drugs, which Mayor Kathy Moore explains is different from legalization and could free up a lot of RCMP resources to focus on larger issues.

Moore adds that part of the challenge faced by The City of Rossland is a large need for community support, as well as the city being under-resourced for the time being.

She adds that while no decision would be made until council’s next regular meeting, she is feeling hopeful about supporting presenters in the future.

The delegation's requests are to ensure that the matters are taken seriously and funded appropriately.

The presentation cites 1716 deaths of unintentional drug overdose in BC through 2020: 69% were aged 30 to 59 and 81% were among men.

Also from the presentation: 19 illicit drug toxicity deaths were recorded in the Kootenay Boundary Health Services Delivery Area in 2020 compared to 14 in 2018 and 11 in 2016.

