Rossland city council votes against Redstone Drive duplex

The Mayor of Rossland says Monday evening saw the biggest wave of public input she has ever witnessed.

Mayor Kathy Moore says a zoning amendment for a lot on Redstone Drive was one of the crowd-drawing debates, as council faced a proposal to rezone the lot from single-family to multi-family and allow for a duplex.

She says many concerned Redstone residents came out feeling that they had bought into an area that would always remain single family, adding the city still has the power to re-zone where they deem appropriate.

In the end council decided the proposed duplex was not in the community’s best interest and the vote failed.

Mayor Moore adds it might have been her very first time voting against allowing a duplex on a lot, as other ones that came before council were closer to the downtown core.