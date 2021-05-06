Rossland Council Addresses Mayor's Decision to Travel

A press release signed by Rossland City Council and released yesterday, May 6th, states while Council is deeply troubled by Mayor Moore's recent judgement to travel to the US, they feel it's in the best interest of the community that she continues acting as Mayor in a limited capacity through her remaining 18-month term.

The lengthy letter says there was no formal discussion on the matter, but rather an email, and some Councillors and staff expressed deep concerns prior to her trip.

Councillors have a range of personal opinions on the matter but share the view that as an elected official her choice was not made with the community interest in mind, citing great steps taken by the City and Councillors in operational decisions and messaging regarding preventative measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Rossland Council says they're unanimous in appreciating Mayor Moore's past leadership and her long standing contribution to the City, adding the Mayor's resignation would be both a significant disruption to operations and expense to the City while further dividing the community.