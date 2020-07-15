Rossland council addresses referendum petition

Rossland city council spent time addressing a petition on Monday in opposition of the Midtown Mixed-Use Project.

The proposed project would see a four-storey mixed-use building at 1920 Third Avenue including a new city hall on the ground floor with three storeys of affordable housing above.

Mayor Kathy Moore says despite having over roughly 300 signatures petitioning for a referendum, the document also had misinformation that resulted in a questioning and answering session to set the record straight.

She says to some degree people will always want to vote down a city-hall project, but this is more than that; adding the majority of those in opposition have problems with the City Hall portion, but not all appreciate the affordable housing aspect either.

Mayor Moore says council doesn’t feel a referendum would be productive given how much time has gone into answering questions, exploring options, and trying to communicate the benefits of this project to the community.

She says the City is just waiting on the “class-c” cost estimate before taking the next big step, adding that for the time being it makes sense financially, but if the project comes back much more expensive than anticipated then it wouldn’t move forwards anyways.

Mayor Moore says she still expects it to move forward.

There are usually between 16 and 18 people working inside Rossland city hall and The Mayor believes not all voting in opposition of the proposed project may understand what exactly is needed for general municipal operations.