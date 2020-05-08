Rossland council adopts 5-year financial plan, tax increase

The City of Rossland's 5-year financial plan passed this week, including a 2.5% tax increase for households.

The EZ Rock Newsroom caught up with Mayor Kathy Moore earlier this week.

She says some communities have reduced or frozen taxes due to the pandemic, but that doesn't make sense for the small municipality, adding freezing taxes means everybody is spending about 50 or 70 dollars less which doesn’t target those that really need the support right now.

Mayor Moore says instead they're brainstorming how to target those most impacted, but first they need to gather information such as who has filed for E.I. benefits, who’s applying for other provincial and federal support programs, and how many are going for mortgage extensions.

Property value taxes make up just over 43% of the City's revenue sources for 2020.

The tax increase addresses inflationary costs and facilitates three major capital projects: a Water Treatment Plant Upgrade worth $2.6 million, replacing the city's Arena Chiller required keeping the ice facility operational and working on City Hall.

Those projects are funded through grants, reserves, and regional partnerships.

