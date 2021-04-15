Rossland Council Approves DPA for Proposed Iron Colt Ave Development

A Development Permit is moving forwards in Rossland for a proposed Multi Family building on Iron Colt Avenue.

The intent is to provide an upscale alternative to single family dwellings in town.

Mayor Kathy Moore says it would be a uniquely large development for the hill-side setting, which currently has single family housing as well as some duplexes.

The 16-unit building proposal is within the City's Development Permit Area which is established to regulate form and character for commercial and multi-family residential developments.

Mayor Moore says the development permit application was unanimously passed by council subject to some technical conditions; the proposal fit the guidelines which she explains are fairly interpretative.

Moore adds that she wants developers to bring in more unique ideas as opposed to “cookie-cutter” concepts.

Four conditions were attached including measures to ensure visual separation to neighbouring properties.