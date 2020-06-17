Rossland council defers cannabis retail store decision

Rossland City Council and the Mountain Pineapple team is probably wishing this year's by-election hadn't been postponed, especially this week.

Mayor Kathy Moore says voting didn't go as planned this week following a presentation on the proposed cannabis retail store: A split 3-3 decision from council saw the motion fail and a couple of follow-up motions also failed, so the City is deferring the matter until they receive further public input or perhaps a 7th person on council

Moore says a survey held in the past saw over 500 people take part, and most favored having a second dispensary in town, but community feedback this time around saw about 20 letters with only three in favor.

The proposed store is set for 2185-Columbia Avenue which isn’t too far away from a pre-existing dispensary.