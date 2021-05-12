Rossland Council Fixes Cost Numbers Ahead of Work on Midtown Project

A special meeting was called for Rossland City Council yesterday, May 11th, to fix some numbers before work is estimated to begin on the Midtown-Mixed Use Project, May 18th.

Council approved roughly $577,000 worth of additional costs with just under $83,000 directly impacting the City, due to an error in the transposition of constructions costs.

Another reason for the jump is an interest rate increase for financing from BC Housing from 2.9% to 3.3%.

Mayor Kathy Moore says the meeting was called as council wants to ensure all of the correct information is in-line ahead of next week; she adds the project is still within the budget included in the City’s 5-Year Financial Plan, so it’s not extraordinary in that regard.

Councillor Dirk Lewis supported the motions but expressed concern that a clinical error had resulted in an increase in funds, calling it nerve-wracking for both council and the community.

The overall Capitol budget for the project, which will see a new city hall built with three stories of affordable housing above, is about $16 million.